 PM Narendra Modi Arrives In China For SCO Summit, Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Modi with Indian diaspora | X/@narendramodi

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Saturday for the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora, who greeted him with Indian flags and cheers. PM Modi later shared several photographs of the welcome on X.

In Tianjin, I received a warm and special welcome from members of the Indian diaspora from across China. Here are some memorable moments," he wrote in Chinese.

Narrating her experience after meeting PM Narendra Modi, a Chinese woman married to an Indian, said, "Today we are very happy to come here to see Modi ji...I am very excited, I almost cried. I love Modi, I love India," she said speaking to news agency ANI.

First Visit In 7 Years

This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the neighbouring country in seven years. In addition to attending the SCO summit, he is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. The talks between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are considered crucial, as both leaders are expected to review India–China economic relations and discuss steps to further normalise bilateral ties.

Bilateral Talks With Putin On Monday

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will hold a separate bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 1 September.

The talks come at a sensitive moment, as India grapples with strained economic ties with the United States following tariff hikes by President Donald Trump.

Read Also
After Successful Japan Visit, PM Modi Embarks On China Trip To Attend SCO Summit, Meet World...
article-image

India has been a member of SCO since 2017 and held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of SCO during 2022-23. Leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia have also been invited to the SCO Summit. This will mark the fifth time China has hosted the annual SCO summit.

