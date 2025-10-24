 'If She’s A 10, You’re An Asset': Elon Musk Reacts To Report Of Female Spies From China & Russia Waging 'S*x Warfare' In Silicon Valley
The report by The Times alleged that China and Russia are deploying attractive women as spies to target tech professionals in Silicon Valley, aiming to extract confidential information from high-value individuals working in the technology and defense sectors. The article described these operations as 'sex warfare.'

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
US: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk once again stirred conversation on social media with his trademark humour. On Thursday, he reacted to a report by The Times that claimed “female spies are waging ‘sex warfare’ to steal Silicon Valley secrets.” Sharing a screenshot of the headline on X (formerly Twitter), Musk quipped, “If she’s a 10, you’re an asset.”

The report by The Times alleged that China and Russia are deploying attractive women as spies to target tech professionals in Silicon Valley, aiming to extract confidential information from high-value individuals working in the technology and defense sectors. The article described these operations as 'sex warfare,' stating that some spies go as far as marrying or having children with their targets to establish long-term relationships for information extraction.

Quoting an insider, the publication compared the espionage scene in Silicon Valley to the 'Wild West,' where data theft, cyberattacks and corporate infiltration have become increasingly sophisticated. The targets reportedly include engineers, programmers and executives at leading technology firms, many of whom have access to sensitive data and intellectual property.

Musk's Post Sparks Memefest

Musk’s witty comment, though brief, quickly went viral, gathering millions of views within hours. Many users responded with memes and jokes, while others pointed out the serious implications of the original report.

This is not the first time the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has made headlines for his playful or provocative posts. Known for blending humour with commentary on global and technological issues, Musk’s social media activity often amplifies trending discussions.

Security experts have long warned that espionage in Silicon Valley has evolved from digital hacking to psychological and social manipulation. Governments and corporations alike are now investing heavily in counter-intelligence training to help employees recognize and report potential infiltration attempts.

