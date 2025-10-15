Indian-American Defence Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Allegedly Retaining Classified US Secret Documents |

Washington DC (US): Ashley J Tellis, a prominent Indian-American foreign policy scholar and defence strategist, was arrested in the United States for allegedly retaining classified national defence information without authorisation. The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia confirmed the arrest, stating that Tellis faces charges under 18 USC § 793(e) — a provision of the Espionage Act that prohibits unlawful possession or retention of defence-related materials.

Tellis, 64, currently serves as a senior fellow and Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was taken into custody over the weekend following a federal investigation into his handling of restricted documents. According to reports citing the court filings, the scholar is accused of removing top-secret and secret materials from secure US government facilities and storing them at his residence in Vienna, Virginia.

Charges Against Tellis

A 10-page federal affidavit filed on October 13 outlines evidence gathered during surveillance operations, including footage of Tellis printing and concealing classified materials. Investigators allege that on September 12, Tellis used his Department of Defense (DoD) access at the Mark Center in Alexandria to print several classified files, one of which was marked 'TOP SECRET.'

Later that month, on September 25, he allegedly accessed a classified State Department system to open a 1,288-page US Air Force document labelled 'Secret,' renamed it 'Econ Reform,' printed hundreds of pages, and deleted the file to conceal the act.

The FBI claims that on October 10, Tellis was seen hiding these documents inside notepads and placing them in his briefcase before leaving the facility. The affidavit also details his meetings with Chinese officials over recent years, including one in 2022 where he reportedly handed over a manila envelope, and another in September 2025 where he allegedly received a red gift bag from Chinese representatives.

10 Years In Prison & A Hefty Fine If Convicted

US Attorney Lindsey Halligan said the case represented a grave risk to national security, adding, “We are fully committed to protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic,” as quoted by IANS. If convicted, Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of USD 250,000.

Tellis, known for his expertise on India and South Asia, previously advised the US State Department and was a key figure in negotiating the Indo-US civil nuclear deal. The State Department confirmed his arrest on October 11, but declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.