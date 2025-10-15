Malaysia Man Sets Guinness World Record For Growing World's Longest, 7.3 Foot Kohlrabi; Netizens Amused | Instagram @guinnessworldrecords

In an extraordinary feat of patience and agricultural skill, a man from Malaysia has entered the Guinness World Records for cultivating the world’s longest kohlrabi, a vegetable rarely known for its size. According to Guinness World Records’ official website, Gregory K.K. Chow achieved this record by growing a kohlrabi that measured an astonishing 2.320 meters (7 feet 7.3 inches) in length.

Chow accomplished this remarkable achievement at the School of Life Sciences and Chemical Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore, on December 20, 2024. The record-breaking vegetable also weighed a hefty 11.05 kilograms.

What makes this feat even more impressive is the time and effort it demanded. Chow reportedly spent three years cultivating the kohlrabi, carefully monitoring its growth conditions, temperature, and plant nutrition.

The Guinness World Records team officially verified the measurement and weight after a meticulous inspection, recognizing it as the longest kohlrabi ever grown in the world. GWR post reads, "Longest kohlrabi - 2.320 meters (7 ft 7.3 in) 🇲🇾 grown by Gregory K.K. Chow 🇲🇾 at the School of Life Sciences and Chemical Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore."

The news has gone viral on the Internet, sparking curiosity among netizens about the rare wild plant. Many users are questioning the comments about the details of the plan, while others are simply amused by his achievement.

For those who don't know, kohlrabi, often called German turnip, is a vegetable belonging to the cabbage family. It’s a cruciferous vegetable similar to broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, known for its bulbous stem that’s both crunchy and mildly sweet. Kohlrabi can be eaten raw or cooked and is rich in vitamin C, fiber, and potassium, making it a nutritious and versatile ingredient.