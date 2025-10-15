Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes: Several Killed After Islamabad Conducts Airstrikes In Spin Boldak, Claim Reports

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes: Several Killed After Islamabad Conducts Airstrikes In Spin Boldak Near Chaman Border (Screengrab) | X/@GlobeRhino

Kabul: Pakistan on Wednesday reportedly conducted airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak. The airstrikes hit three checkpoints near the Chaman border crossing, claimed reports. Several casualties are also reported in the airstrikes.

Videos of Pakistan’s attack in Spin Bodlak surfaced online. In the video, a huge envelope of smoke could be seen at the point where the bombs were believed to be dropped, targeting the Taliban’s checkpoint. Some reports claimed that the airstrikes were conducted using drones.

Visuals After The Airstrikes:

Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Spin Boldik Near Chaman Border pic.twitter.com/liHsW4xU8I — Rhino Globe 🌎 (@GlobeRhino) October 15, 2025

Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated as fresh clashes were reported along the border between the two countries on Wednesday. Afghan forces have captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani troops, Afghan media outlets reported citing security sources.

Visuals Of Afghanistan Forces Capturing Spin Boldak Gate (Disturbing Video, Viewers Discretion Required):

BREAKING: Afghan forces inflict heavy casualties on Pakistan Army in fierce clashes along the Kandahar–Spin Boldak border. Footage shows seized posts, bodies of Paki soldiers & Pakistan troops fleeing in chaos as Kabul claims zero losses. The Durand Line turns into a warzone. pic.twitter.com/s9fcWeF9lZ — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) October 15, 2025

The reports also claimed that Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy losses, and fresh forces have arrived in the area.

On the night of October 9, Pakistan carried out air strikes on Kabul against the terrorist group Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In response, Afghan forces attacked multiple Pakistani military posts along the border. The Taliban administration in Afghanistan claimed to have killed around 60 Pakistani soldiers. Islamabad also claimed to have killed over 200 Taliban fighters.

Islamabad has accused Kabul of harbouring members of the TTP, which allegedly carried out an attack on Pakistan security forces, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

NEW: Heavy clashes between Pakistani forces and the Afghan Taliban continue on the Chaman border, with the gate of the Spin Boldak–Chaman border crossing visible in the video.



The footage shows Afghan Taliban militants positioned at the border crossing itself. pic.twitter.com/gMleNv2y20 — TabZ (@TabZLIVE) October 15, 2025

In the past few years, Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

A day before Pakistan’s airstrikes on Kabul, at least 11 soldiers were reportedly killed in a clash with TTP terrorists on October 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Orakzai district. A total of 19 TTP members were also killed in the clash. As per a statement by the military's media wing, among the deceased soldiers were a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major.