Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes: Several Killed After Islamabad Conducts Airstrikes In Spin Boldak, Claim Reports

Kabul: Pakistan on Wednesday reportedly conducted airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak. The airstrikes hit three checkpoints near the Chaman border crossing, claimed reports. Several casualties are also reported in the airstrikes.
Videos of Pakistan’s attack in Spin Bodlak surfaced online. In the video, a huge envelope of smoke could be seen at the point where the bombs were believed to be dropped, targeting the Taliban’s checkpoint. Some reports claimed that the airstrikes were conducted using drones.
Visuals After The Airstrikes:
Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated as fresh clashes were reported along the border between the two countries on Wednesday. Afghan forces have captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani troops, Afghan media outlets reported citing security sources.
Visuals Of Afghanistan Forces Capturing Spin Boldak Gate (Disturbing Video, Viewers Discretion Required):
The reports also claimed that Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy losses, and fresh forces have arrived in the area.
On the night of October 9, Pakistan carried out air strikes on Kabul against the terrorist group Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
In response, Afghan forces attacked multiple Pakistani military posts along the border. The Taliban administration in Afghanistan claimed to have killed around 60 Pakistani soldiers. Islamabad also claimed to have killed over 200 Taliban fighters.
Islamabad has accused Kabul of harbouring members of the TTP, which allegedly carried out an attack on Pakistan security forces, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
In the past few years, Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.
A day before Pakistan’s airstrikes on Kabul, at least 11 soldiers were reportedly killed in a clash with TTP terrorists on October 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Orakzai district. A total of 19 TTP members were also killed in the clash. As per a statement by the military's media wing, among the deceased soldiers were a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major.