Turkish President's Translator Refuses Trump’s Handshake At White House Summit; Awkward Exchange Between Leaders Caught On Video | X/@mog_russEN

Washington DC: An awkward moment unfolded during the October 14 bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House Middle East Peace Summit, after Erdoğan’s hijab-wearing translator appeared to delay translations and reportedly declined to shake Trump’s hand.

The interaction, captured on video, went viral on social media. Have a look:

🚨⚡️UNUSUAL



Turkish President Erdoğan's insistence on bringing his personal translator, the "hijabi" one, during his greeting to President Trump was notable, but she was slow in translating and refused to shake his hand.



The two presidents exchanged words in their own languages… pic.twitter.com/Mz2tuF2vuh — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) October 14, 2025

Awkward Exchange During Greeting

The footage shows Trump on a stage marked “PEACE 2025” as Erdoğan’s translator approaches carrying a briefcase. The two exchange brief greetings before Trump momentarily stands alone, gesturing toward the audience. When Erdoğan joins him on stage, both leaders shake hands and share a cordial conversation, smiling for the cameras and making the “OK” gesture.

As the discussion continues, the translator stands beside them, translating intermittently but with visible hesitation. The exchange appears slightly disjointed, as both leaders at one point speak in their own languages without mutual understanding, pausing before posing for photographers. The translator is then seen declining Trump’s offered handshake, an act viewed as adherence to Islamic customs that discourage physical contact between unrelated men and women.

Viral Clip Prompts Debate on Cultural Etiquette

In the closing moments of the video, Trump pats the translator lightly on the back as she turns to leave. She appears to stumble a few steps later, though the footage suggests it was not directly caused by the pat.

The meeting itself focused on regional diplomacy, with Trump calling Erdoğan a “friend” and discussing Turkey’s role in Gaza reconstruction and mediation in Ukraine. However, the brief exchange between the leaders and the translator drew the internet's attention, overshadowing much of the summit’s political messaging.