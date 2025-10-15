Who Is Ashley Tellis? India-Born US Strategist Arrested Over Classified Defence Documents, Meeting Chinese Officials

Ashley Tellis, India-Born US Strategist |

Washington DC (US): Ashley J Tellis, a renowned Indian-American foreign policy expert and long-time adviser to the US State Department, was arrested on charges of unlawfully retaining classified national defence information and allegedly meeting with Chinese officials. The 64-year-old strategist, considered one of the foremost authorities on India-US relations, was taken into custody following a federal investigation, according to court filings in Virginia.

Who Is Ashley Tellis?

Born in India, Ashley Tellis has spent over two decades in Washington’s policy circles. Since joining the State Department in 2001, he has served under multiple US administrations, including those of George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

A senior fellow and Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Tellis played a crucial role in negotiating the landmark 2008 India-US civil nuclear agreement, a deal widely hailed as a turning point in bilateral relations between the two nations.

Tellis has also been an influential commentator on India-US trade and defence ties. In 2025, amid tensions over tariff disputes, he told NDTV that President Trump 'felt cheated' for not receiving credit in resolving the India-Pakistan conflict earlier that year.

What Are The Charges Against Tellis?

A criminal complaint filed on October 13 in the Eastern District of Virginia accuses Tellis of violating federal laws related to the unlawful possession and retention of national defence materials. Prosecutors allege that Tellis met multiple times with Chinese government officials between 2022 and 2025 and discussed sensitive geopolitical topics, including Iran-China and US-Pakistan relations.

According to the affidavit, during one such meeting on September 15, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia, Tellis was seen entering a restaurant with a manila envelope that did not appear in his possession when he left.

In another meeting in September 2025, he reportedly received a red gift bag from Chinese representatives. US Attorney Lindsey Halligan said the charges represent 'a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens,' stressing that the Justice Department would pursue the facts and the law to ensure justice.

If convicted, Tellis faces up to ten years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine. The State Department has confirmed his arrest but declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.