PM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains & 6 Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.
After inaugurating the station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat Trains.
While unveiling the Amrit Bharat trains, PM Modi also interacted with students.
PM received grand welcome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a thunderous welcome as he landed in the holy city of Ayodhya, with people showering flowers as he took a lap of honour on his way to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station on Saturday.
The city, which is set to witness the consecration of the Ram Temple in January is all decked up with flowers, murals and thematic ornamental columns amid heavy security deployments as PM reached the temple town.
PM Modi is in Ayodya also to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham Airport.
The state of the art airport
Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.
The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.'
The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.