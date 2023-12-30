 PM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains & 6 Vande Bharat Trains
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains & 6 Vande Bharat Trains

PM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains & 6 Vande Bharat Trains

While unveiling the Amrit Bharat trains, PM Modi also interacted with students

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
PM MODI INAUGURATES AYODHYA DHAM STATION | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

After inaugurating the station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat Trains.

While unveiling the Amrit Bharat trains, PM Modi also interacted with students.

PM received grand welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a thunderous welcome as he landed in the holy city of Ayodhya, with people showering flowers as he took a lap of honour on his way to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station on Saturday.

The city, which is set to witness the consecration of the Ram Temple in January is all decked up with flowers, murals and thematic ornamental columns amid heavy security deployments as PM reached the temple town.

PM Modi is in Ayodya also to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham Airport.

The state of the art airport

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.'

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

Read Also
UP: Ayodhya Airport Renamed To Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, PM Inauguration Due On Dec 30
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains & 6 Vande Bharat Trains

PM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains & 6 Vande Bharat Trains

ED Issues 7th Summons To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Says 'Last Chance To Record Statement'

ED Issues 7th Summons To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Says 'Last Chance To Record Statement'

Telangana: 28-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Hangs Self After Argument With Wife Over Property

Telangana: 28-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Hangs Self After Argument With Wife Over Property

Nagaland State Lottery Result 30-12-2023, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 30-12-2023, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada...

Swiggy Instamart Turns Indo-Western Santa; Reaches User's House With Band-Baja To Deliver Surprise...

Swiggy Instamart Turns Indo-Western Santa; Reaches User's House With Band-Baja To Deliver Surprise...