PM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains & 6 Vande Bharat Trains

PM MODI INAUGURATES AYODHYA DHAM STATION | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh



Developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore, the three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators,… pic.twitter.com/oJMFLsjBnp — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

After inaugurating the station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat Trains.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat Trains. pic.twitter.com/Q1aDQc8wG7 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

While unveiling the Amrit Bharat trains, PM Modi also interacted with students.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacts with students onboard the Amrit Bharat train in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/1bEdAgOp3B — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

PM received grand welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a thunderous welcome as he landed in the holy city of Ayodhya, with people showering flowers as he took a lap of honour on his way to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station on Saturday.

The city, which is set to witness the consecration of the Ram Temple in January is all decked up with flowers, murals and thematic ornamental columns amid heavy security deployments as PM reached the temple town.

PM Modi is in Ayodya also to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham Airport.

The state of the art airport

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.'

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.