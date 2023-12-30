UP: Ayodhya Airport Renamed To Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, PM Inauguration Due On Dec 30

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport | ANI/ X

Lucknow: It’s official now. The newly constructed airport in Ayodhya has been renamed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Earlier it was called Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram International Airport.

According to the official spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh government the name change serves as a tribute to Maharishi Valmiki, the revered poet who penned the epic Ramayana. This acknowledges the crucial role of Valmiki in immortalising Ayodhya’s cultural and spiritual heritage. Few days back the Indian railways had changed the name of Ayodhya railway station from Ayodhya Junction to Ayodhya Dham. PM Modi would also inaugurate the new building of the station on Saturday.

Visuals of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



PM to inaugurate Ayodhya airport on 30 Dec

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport on Saturday after which he is to take out a roadshow in the city. During his visit on Saturday the Prime Minister will gift projects worth thousands of crores to Ayodhya. He will dedicate and lay the foundation of 46 projects worth ₹15700 crores on this day. Besides, the PM would flag off six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains on this occasion from Ayodhya Dham junction.

On Saturday, PM Modi will take out an 8 kilometre long roadshow in Ayodhya and address a public meeting also. The meeting is likely to be attended by 1.5 to 2 lakh people from Ayodhya and nearby areas.