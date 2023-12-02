UP: Ayodhya Airport To Be Operational Before Consecration Ceremony Of Ram Temple

X

Lucknow; Ayodhya, the temple town of Uttar Pradesh to have air connectivity ahead of the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple.

First, flights from Delhi and Ahmedabad to Ayodhya will be operated from January. The first phase of the Sri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya has almost been completed. The terminal building of this airport has been constructed as a replica of the Ram temple from where the flights would be operated before January 22, the day of consecration.

Scindia inspects newly constructed airport with UP CM

On Saturday the union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspected the newly constructed airport with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and reviewed the preparations for the beginning of flights. On this occasion Scindia said that the government has set a target of completing this airport by the end of this month. He said that at least 8 more airports would be ready within the next 45days in the country. The Ayodhya airport would have a night landing facility also. He said that very soon the date of inauguration and commencement of flights would be decided as well as the airfare also.

Indigo to begin fligts to Delhi, Ahmedabad from Ayodhya

Initially the Indigo airlines has agreed to begin flights to Delhi and Ahmedabad from Ayodhya. While daily flight would be available for Delhi, the air service to Ahmedabad would be provided thrice a week. Very soon flights for other cities in the country from Ayodhya would begin.

It may be mentioned that the International Airport of Ayodhya has been constructed with a cost of Rs 320 crore. It would be completed in three phases. The airport authority officials informed that 95 per cent of work in the first phase has been completed after which domestic flights would begin. The runway of the first phase has been constructed 2200 meters long with all the safety standards being followed. The building of the terminal one has been constructed in a 6000 square meter area. In the second phase the terminal two would be constructed in a 50000 square meter area from where international flights would be operated.