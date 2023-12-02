 MP Elections 2023: Ahead Of Result, Scindia Visits Ram Mandir In Ayodhya, BJP Chief Offers Oil At Gwalior's Shani Temple
After departure to Gwalior, they will also inspect Gwalior Airport.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reached Ayodhya and performed prayers at Ram Temple on Saturday-- a day ahead of Madhya Pradesh election result. He has expressed the confidence of winning the central state.

Inspecting the construction of Ayodhya Airport, he said that the target is to complete the facility by December-end, so devotees can have easy access to the 'Ram bhoomi'.

The duo will leave for Gwalior to inspect Gwalior Airport. In the next one and a half month, they are preparing about 8 airports in the country, which include Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ayodhya, Pune, Kolhapur, Tiruchipalli, the terminals will be ready. The Prime Minister himself will dedicate it to the country and they will inspect the preparations in the final phase.

Nadda Offers Oil At Ancient Shani Temple In Gwalior

Nadda also visited ancient Shani temple in Gwalior on Saturday-- a day ahead of Madhya Pradesh election results. The BJP leader offered oil to the lord, praying for the party's win tomorrow.

Regarding BJP National President JP Nadda's stay in Gwalior for 2 days, Scidia said that his stay has boosted confidence of all the BJP workers motivating stay. Nadda, along with family, also visited Maa Pitambara and Dhumavati temples in Datia--adjacent to Gwalior, on Friday.

