Bhopal: Exit Polls Kick Up Political Shindy, Reports Of Three Agencies Shock Many

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The exit polls have kicked up a political shindy in the state before the results are out. It was generally believed that the contest is between the BJP and the Congress. The opposition took it for granted that they would win the election and form the next government. The Congress leaders claimed with full force that the party would get a full majority this time. Before the exit polls were out, a former chief minister of the Congress twitted on the social media that the exit polls would show the party’s victory.

The exit polls done by three agencies actually caused the trouble. The figures given by Axis, Chanakya and CNX have shocked the Congress leaders. These three agencies have given 150 seats to the BJP. The BJP leaders are happy with the exit polls, but those of the Congress got angry. After the exit polls were out, the Congress has begun to dress down these agencies in public. After the exit polls, the political parties across the country used to say that they did not believe such polls, but the Congress is making wild allegations against these agencies.

If the outcome of the election goes according to the exit polls, it will be considered that political analysts failed to understand which way the wind was blowing. According to a senior journalist NK Singh, exit polls cannot be considered exact, because there were no such persons as could say that someone came to them to take feedback on who they voted for. Against this backdrop, everyone should wait for the outcome.

The exit polls are, however, different from the ground realities in MP, he said. According to another senior journalist Girjashankar, exit polls hint at what is the direction of the wind, so they cannot be completely rejected. A senior journalist Kapil Sharma says everything depends on how sampling has been done, and whether the voters have given correct information. In a write-up on social media, Sharma has said the percentage shown in the exit polls hints at defeat or victory of a political party, but a slight difference in percentage of votes may change the entire scene. Nevertheless, the political storm kicked up by the exit polls will peter out only after December 3 when the results will be out.