Bhopal: Hit-And-Run Cases All-Time High In 11 Months, Most Accidents At Night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reckless driving seems to have gone unrestrained in the city, which witnessed 21 hit-and-run cases in November 2023, the highest till date this year. Of them, people succumbed to injuries in 14 of them while most accidents took place between 12 at night to 6 am. A spike was observed in the last two weeks of November 2023. Despite CCTV cameras laced with Integrated Traffic Management System installed at all prominent areas in the city, the accused in most cases are at large. Only two of them were arrested.

Most accidents took place in rural areas in Bhopal district but collisions in November were reported from city. In most of these cases, drivers were drunk. In other cases, drivers almost fell asleep. About three weeks back, a speeding car had mowed down a sanitation worker employed at Bhopal Municipal Corporation at about 5 am. Another man, working as a bouncer, was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Link Road two weeks ago. Following this, a man crossing the road in Govindpura was crushed to death by a recklessly-driven car last Monday.

In MP Nagar, two men answering nature’s call were knocked down by an unidentified car five days back. Ironically, all the spots of accidents have not been listed under black spots of the city.