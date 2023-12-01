Bhopal Honour Killing: Man Kills Sister’s Lover, Then Burns His Dead Body & Buries It To Escape Police

Bhopal Honour Killing: 21-year-old Youth Murdered, Body Burnt By Girlfriend's Brother |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching case of honour killing in Bhopal, a man allegedly murdered his sister’s boyfriend and then burnt his dead body and buried it, said the police on Friday. The family members of the victim boy had lodged a missing complaint after which the boy’s half-burnt body was discovered on Friday.

According to information, 21-year-old Sanju Sisodia had gone to meet his girlfriend when he was murdered by her brother.

Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari said, 'Sanju Sisodia (21), a resident of Kajlikheda village of Kolar police station area, had gone to meet his girlfriend on November 23. He has been missing since then, after which the family lodged a missing complaint at Kolar police station.”

Brother confessed to murder

“On the basis of suspicion, the police detained the girlfriend's brother Bhura Dhurve and interrogated him. He confessed to the murder. The police recovered the body from a field in Borda village at the behest of the accused,” he said.

Talking about the incident, Sanju's father Babulal Sisodia (45) said, 'Son Sanju Sisodia had left home at 11 pm on November 23. He did not return throughout the night. We searched for him everywhere, but could not find him anywhere. After this we lodged a report in the police station.”