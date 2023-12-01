 MP Shocker! Tantric Baba Spotted Tearing Out Flesh Of Dead Dog, Thrashed By Angry Mob; Disturbing Visuals Surface
The video of Baba tearing the dog's flesh and the crowd beating him is going viral on social media.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A horrifying incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, where a tantric baba was spotted tearing out flesh of a dead dog with his bare hands at National Highway-44. Disgusted at the site, the commuters stopped by and thrashed the Baba and handed him over to the police. The incident took place near Karua village on the National Highway in Noorabad police station area.

article-image

Police said that Baba is innocent, hence no action was taken either against Baba or against the mob. Later, the Baba was released. The video of Baba tearing the dog's flesh and the crowd beating him is going viral on social media.

article-image

Tantrik Baba tore dog's stomach

According to the information, a street dog was killed in the morning after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Karua village on National Highway-44. While passing through the National Highway, a Tantrik Baba noticed the dead street dog. Baba, then, penetrated his hands and tore out the dog's stomach. Later, he scratched the dog after taking out its entrails. A passerby made a video of him. After which, the passerby shouted and gathered other people there.

A passerby showed the video to the people and told them that Baba was eating the flesh of a dead dog. On hearing this, the crowd got angry. The angry mob caught Baba, beat him severely and handed him over to the Noorabad police.

According to the information, the baba is identified as Gangaram. No weapon was recovered from his possession, neighter any blood stains were found on his face.

Notably, the dog died after being hit by an unknown vehicle at National Highway 44. Therefore, no action has been taken against Baba. Baba has also not demanded action against the attackers, hence the matter has been settled.

