Bhopal: Contractor Crushed To Death By College Bus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed after he was allegedly mowed down by a private college bus on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Jaisingh Raghuwanshi, 55, a native of Raisen and was an electricity contractor. MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said the incident happened when Raghuwanshi was heading towards Zone-1 of MP Nagar from Zone-2.

When his two-wheeler reached near Jyoti Talkies, a college bus rammed into his vehicle from behind and ran over him. While the man died on the spot, the driver fled the scene. The police launched a search for the accused driver and nabbed him on Thursday noon. Raghuwanshi’s death was confirmed by the doctors at Hamidia hospital. Post-mortem reports are awaited.

Thieves target 3 houses, make away with booty worth Rs 2L

A band of unidentified thieves allegedly broke into three houses in the city on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday and made away with booty worth Rs 2 lakh. The incidents took place in Ayodhya Nagar, Govindpura and Kamla Nagar.

A private employee residing in Kamla Nagar, named Ajay Maurya, went out of his house on Wednesday night when the thieves broke into his house and made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh. A similar incident took place in Govindpura’s Sector C, where thieves struck at the house of Shailendra Kumar and made off with booty worth Rs 50,000. In the third incident in Ayodhya Nagar, the thieves sneaked into the house of Arpit Jain and stole stuff worth Rs 50,000. The police have launched a probe in all the three cases.