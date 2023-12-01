MP: Harayanvi Dancer Performs Bold Dance Moves At Bhagwat Katha (WATCH); 2 Dead In Horrific SUVs Crash In Bhopal

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Katangi area of Jabalpur went viral on social media, in which a girl can be seen doing bold dance moves on a Haryanavi song during Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Pragya Dham.

Such a dance at a religious programme has raised questions on the event planners.

The video is going viral on social media. The woman in the video can be seen dancing on the stage in a black shimmer suit, as the crowd cheered and clapped on her bold moves.

#WATCH | Obscene Dance Performance On Haryanvi Song Takes Place During Shrimad Bhagwat Katha In Pragya Dham In Katangi Area Of #Jabalpur; Organisers Draw Flak #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/SAyVJ9Y6IG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 1, 2023

2 Die On Spot After SUVs Crash At Bhopal's Shivaji Square

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident in state capital Bhopal, two persons lost their lives on the spot after their car met with a fierce accident on Friday morning. Five people were travelling in the car. Out of the other three, one is in a critical condition and the other two are safe.

According to information, those five people travelling in their four-wheeler were friends and suddenly their vehicle met with a severe accident on Shivaji Square of Bhopal city.

Two have lost their lives in the accident and one is severely injured.

It is also being said that, Shivaji Square has been a hot spot for accidents these days.

Further details are awaited.

