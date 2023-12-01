MP Elections 2023: 'BJP Zindabad…’ Shivraj On Whether He Will Become Chief Minister For The 5th Time

MP: 'Long Live BJP,' CM Chouhan Replies To Questions Of Becoming Chief Minister For The 5th Time |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chose to keep mum after media-persons asked whether he will become chief minister for the fifth time if BJP comes to power. “Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad,” he replied to the question in Gwalior on Friday.

Results of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be out in less than two days and Shivraj Singh Chouhan can become the chief minister for the fifth time if the BJP comes to power. Notably, the party has not announced its chief minister candidate.

Praises JP Nadda

According to information, Chouhan was in Gwalior on Friday to receive BJP chief JP Nadda. He also planted a mango tree here. Talking to the reporters he said, “JP Nadda is coming to the land of Gwalior, we welcome him wholeheartedly. Under his leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party is continuously moving forward and growing. It is the largest party in the world.”

“The double engine government has brought progress and development in Madhya Pradesh. We are getting the sure shot strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the guidance of JP Nadda and the blessings of the public,” he said.

'We will comeback with huge majority'

Talking about the Exit Poll results and showing confidence in retaining power in the state, Chouhan further said, “Because of the hard work of our workers and people's love and blessings, also because of schemes of Central government, like Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojana and MP govt's schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, BJP has made a special place in the hearts of women. BJP will come back to power with a huge majority."

Results for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be announced on December 3.