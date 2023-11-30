Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP; Shivraj Most Preferred CM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forecast for Madhya Pradesh assembly election results is out and polling agency Chanakya has predicted a massive victory for the BJP in the central state.

According to Chanakya, the saffron party is likely to win 151 (plus minus 12 seats) while Congress will have to settle with 74 seats (plus minus 12 seats).

When it comes to the choice of voters for the next chief minister of the state, India Today-Axis My India shows that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is voters’ first choice at 36% followed by state Congress chief and ex-CM Kamal Nath, at 30%.

Past Exit Polls reflected in results

It is noteworthy that the Chanakya Exit Poll predictions have proved to be very accurate in the last two elections. According to the 2013 Exit Poll results, BJP was predicted to win 161 seats while INC was at 62. When the results came out, BJP did win 165 seats and the Congress party was constricted to only 58 seats.

Similarly, in the 2018 elections the predictions said that BJP and Congress would win 103 and 125 seats respectively. After the announcement of results, Congress managed to win 114 seats while BJP won 109 seats.

Chanakya Exit Poll results have come as a surprise as a neck to neck fight was expected in the state instead of a landslide victory for any of the parties.

What do the other Exit Polls say?

Meanwhile, Republic TV-Matrize has projected 118-130 seats for the BJP and 97-107 for the Congress, whilst the Jan Ki Baat exit poll anticipated that the BJP will receive 100-123 seats and the Congress 102-125.

The BJP would receive 106–116, according to TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat, while the Congress would receive 111–121.

Jist-TIF-NAI said the Congress was enjoying 2018-like edge in Madhya Pradesh, predicting 107-124 seats for the party as against the BJP's 102-119.