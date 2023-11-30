Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: BJP To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Congress Loses 2018 Gains

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited exit polls for all five states have been released, minutes after Telangana voting concluded on Thursday evening. The exit polls predict a clear victory for BJP, however, Congress too will cross 100-mark in the 230-seat assembly to form a strong opposition.

The Free Press Journal has conducted a poll of all exit polls and taken out an average number of seats.

Polls Of Polls (Mean of all exit polls)

BJP: 121

Congress: 104

Others: 4

Here is what the major exit polls show:

1. Seat projection as per to India Today- Axis My India Exit Polls

BJP: 140 -162:

INC: 68-90

Others: 0-3

2. Jan Ki Baat

BJP: 100-123

INC: 102-125

Others: 5

3. Republic TV- Matrize

BJP: 118-130

INC: 97-107

Others: 0-2

4. TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat

BJP: 106-116

INC: 111-121

Others 0-6

5. Dainik Bhaskar

BJP: 95-115

Congress: 105-120

However, both-- BJP and Congress have claimed they will emerge victorious in 2023 assembly elections and will form government with majority.

2018 Exit Polls Showed Correct Picture

Though exit polls are not the final numbers, but they closely monitor and reflect the ground reality and gives a gist of what can be expected on the counting day.

In 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, BJP and Congress had a tough neck-to-neck fight-- in line with the predictions of exit polls. BJP had won 109 seats while Congress led with 114 seats.

Polling agency Axis My India had predicted 111 seats for BJP and 113 for Congress. Similarly, C-voter expected BJP would get 106 seats and Congress would win 118 seats.

Not only in 2018, but the exit polls had come out to be true in predicting BJP's one-sided victory in 2013 assembly elections. Here, the Shivraj-led saffron party had won 165 seats, reducing Congress to only 58 seats.

The exit polls are prepared on the basis of voting.