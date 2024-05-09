Tragic! Elderly Man Crushed To Death After Under-Construction Building Wall Collapses On Him In UP's Muzaffarnagar; VIDEO

Elderly Man Crushed To Death | Twitter

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic incident, an elderly died a painful death after a wall collapsed and fell on him in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that an elderly who is sitting outside his house on a chair lost his life after the debris of the wall fell on him.

About The Incident

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The deceased has been identified as Haji Nafees (70) and a resident of Karauli. As per reports, the elderly man was sitting outside his house, when the wall of the neighbouring under-construction house collapsed on him and the man suffered serious injuries. The people present on the spot rushed to him and rescued him from the debris.

Elderly Man Dies

The elderly man was rushed to a hospital in Morna after he suffered serious injuries in the incident. Haji Nafees was referred to a higher center in Muzaffarnagar as his condition deteriorated. However, Nafees succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the villagers are engulfed in sorrow due to the death of the elderly man.

Construction Work Was Underway

There are no reports of any arrests or police action in connection with the matter. Two brothers Ashu and Shahzad reportedly were engaged in the construction of their house when the tragic incident occurred.