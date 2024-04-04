Disturbing VIDEO: 4-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By 'Mahindra XUV700' In UP's Lucknow

Disturbing VIDEO: 4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Crushed By Mahindra XUV700 SUV In UP's Lucknow | Twitter

Lucknow: A shocking video has emerged on the internet in which a 4-year-old child lost his life after being crushed under an SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that the SUV driver crushed the child while he was walking on the road.

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday (April 3) in broad daylight around 2 PM in Lucknow's Bijnor area. It can be seen in the video that the child was walking alone on the road.

About The Incident

Many vehicles can be seen passing by the child while he was looking for someone on the road. After some time, a white-colored SUV, which seemed to be a Mahindra XUV700, took a right turn on the road.

The driver did not notice the child standing in the middle of the road and crushed the little kid under the tire of the SUV. The driver did not stop until the child was completely crushed under the car. After passing both the tires over the kid, the SUV driver halted the car. The video ends as the car stops after crushing the kid.

SUV Incidents In The Past

Parents should take note of the incident and should take care of their little ones while they are near the road. The problem also seems to be with SUVs, as many such incidents have come to light in which the drivers of the SUVs fail to notice small kids on the road.

Many incidents in the recent past have come to light in which small kids have been crushed under SUVs while they are taking a turn or coming out of parking.