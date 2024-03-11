Terrifying Accident Caught On CCTV: Speeding SUV Crushes Bike & Cycle Riders To Death In UP's Lucknow

Accident Caught On CCTV | Twitter

Lucknow: In a horrific incident, two people died after they met with a severe car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The terrifying accident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a bike rider and another person who was riding a cycle were crushed to death by a speeding car which was coming from the opposite direction.

The incident occurred in Mahanagar Police Station area in Lucknow on Sunday (March 10) at around 9 PM. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area.

VIDEO: SUV Crushes 2 Riders To Death

It can be seen that a white SUV which was coming at a high speed and seemed to be out of control of the driver crushed a man coming on a cycle and the other man who was coming on a scooter.

Both Died A Painful Death

There are reports that both the persons lost their life in the horrific car accident. They both died a painful death on the spot and the car driver fled the spot after hitting them with his car. There are reports that a case has been registered in connection with the matter and the police have initiated a probe into the matter. The police have launched a search operation to nab the accused.

Police launch probe

The police has not been able to identify the vehicle till now. They are investigating the CCTV footage and also checking the other CCTV cameras installed in the area. The case has been registered at the Mahanagar Police Station.