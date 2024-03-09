 Thane Accident: 2 Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Auto Rams Into Divider In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Bhiwandi: Two people were killed and another three were injured in an unfortunate accident when a speeding auto rickshaw rammed into divider in Bhiwandi. The crash, caught on a CCTV camera in the locality took place on Friday, March 8, in the afternoon.

In the CCTV footage that has surfaced online, one can see a speeding auto ramming into a divider in the afternoon. There was a scooter which just got saved by inches from colliding with the auto rickshaw, before it crashed into the divider.

There are no reports on the identification of the deceased individuals as of now.

More details are awaited.

