Thane Accident: 2 Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Auto Rams Into Divider In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface

Thane News: 2 Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Auto Rams Into Divider In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface

Bhiwandi: Two people were killed and another three were injured in an unfortunate accident when a speeding auto rickshaw rammed into divider in Bhiwandi. The crash, caught on a CCTV camera in the locality took place on Friday, March 8, in the afternoon.

In the CCTV footage that has surfaced online, one can see a speeding auto ramming into a divider in the afternoon. There was a scooter which just got saved by inches from colliding with the auto rickshaw, before it crashed into the divider.

VIDEO | Two killed, three injured as auto rickshaw rams into divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wsRzYY6Mnx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

There are no reports on the identification of the deceased individuals as of now.

More details are awaited.