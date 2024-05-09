'My Brother Will Return Double The Amount Of Love': Irfan Pathan Campaigns With TMC's Yusuf In Baharampur; Video

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said on Thursday that if his elder brother Yusuf wins the election, he'll work hard to make life better for the people of Baharampur.

Yusuf Pathan retired from all cricket in 2021 after limited success for India in the international arena. He's now trying his luck in politics with the Trinamool Congress and will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Berhampur in West Bengal.

Yusuf and Irfan went around the town together, where lots of people had gathered to see them. Irfan orchestrated a roadshow to gather support for Yusuf's election campaign and asked people to vote for him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"...My brother will give back twice the love he's getting from you today...I'm here to support him. He should win and work for the people.

"When he wins, I'll come here again to see what he's doing. He talks to the people here and tries to understand their problems," Irfan told reporters.

They stood in an open car and waved at people on both sides of the busy road in Baharampur town, and also to those on balconies and rooftops of nearby buildings. Their supporters waved back.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pathan is competing against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been contesting for his sixth term from the seat, and BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha.

Voting in Baharampur is happening on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.