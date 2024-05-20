North East Delhi Seat, Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results | FPJ

Being one of Delhi's 7 Lok Sabha constituencies, North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is came into existence in 2008. This seat is dominated by migrants from UP and Bihar. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency comprises 10 Vidhan Sabha Segments including-Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

Key fights

North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat is going to be a very interesting Lok Sabha battle this year as two prominent faces which have strong connection with the locals at grass roots level will fight it out from the country's biggest national parties. Congress is banking on ex-JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar while BJP has fielded incumbent MP and popular Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari.

KEY CANDIDATES | FPJ

Its not going to be a cake-walk for both in the mega battle. While Kanhaiya Kumar enjoys growing popularity among the migrant population form UP that dominates the region's demographics, while Manoj Tiwari is already a popular face and has had political experience of close to 10 years. Strong backing from the BJP is only going to add to the weightage.

previous lok sabha election results | FPJ

Since past two Lok Sabha elections, BJP has been winning the North East Delhi Lok Sabha Seat. In 2019, BJP's Manoj Tiwari had emerged victorious securing 7,87,799 votes. He had defeated Congress' Sheila Dikshit, with a margin of 3,66,102 votes. Voter turnout in 2019 was reported at 14,62,76 votes. Manoj Tiwari is eying a hattrick victory this time in the big battle.

In 2014 as well, BJP's Manoj Tiwari has clinched victory securing 5,96,125 votes. He had defeated AAP's professor Anand Kumar with a margin of 13,17,338 votes. In 2009, INC's Jai Prakash Agarwal had won the seat securing 5,18,191 votes. He had defeated BJP's B L Sharma with a margin of 8,77,904 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.