Chandni Chowk Seat, Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Candidates & Previous Results

Chandni Chowk: Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the Indian National Capital of Delhi. In terms of area, this is the smallest constituency of Lok Sabha. The constituency came into existence in 2008 and comprises of 10 Assembly segments namely: Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, and Ballimaran.

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency will go for polling on May 25, during phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Chandni Chowk comprises of 10 Assembly Segments | FPJ

Key fights and key issues

It is going to be a tough fight between the AAP backed Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal and BJP's Praveen Khandelwal. JP Agarwal has represented Chandni Chowk Constituency back in 1984, 1989 and 1996. While Khandelwal has strong association with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Although it is the smallest constituency in Delhi, it is a very crucial seat for the Lok Sabha 2024 battle. Inflation, weak demand, competition from e-commerce, GST rationalisation, are few among the may crucial issues that are likely to impact the election results.

Key fights and key issues | FPJ

Previous election results

BJP has been emerging victorious from the seat since past two General elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Dr. Harsh Vardhan clinched victory securing 519,055 votes. Dr. Harsh Vardhan had defeated Jai Prakash Agarwal of INC with a margin of 228,145 votes.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

In 2014 too, BJP's Dr. Harsh Vardhan clinched victory securing 437,938 votes. He had defeated AAP's Ashutosh. Voter turn out in 2014 was 981,863, which was a rise of 12.63% compared to 2019 voter turnout.

In 2009, INC's Kapil Sibal had emerged victorious securing 465,713 votes. Sibal had defeated BJP's Vijender Gupta with a margin of 200,710 votes. Voter turnout in 2009 stood at 780,445, which was a rise of 2.17% compared to 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on May 23.