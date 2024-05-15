Palghar Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results |

Palghar: Palghar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra state. This constituency was created on 19 February 2008 Palghar Lok Sabha Constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. It first held elections in 2009 and its first member of parliament (MP) was Baliram Sukur Jadhav of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.

Palghar Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments namely Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, Nalasopara and Vasai. Palghar Lok Sabha Constituency will go for polls during phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Key fights

Palghar Lok Sabha constituency will see a three way fight between three key candidates- BJP's Hemant Savara, SHiv Sena (UBT)'s Bharti Kamdi and Rajesh Patil of Hitendra Thakur lead Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. Meanwhile, Vijaya Mhatre of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is also i fray.

Previous results

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena's Rajendra Dhedya Gavit clinched victory by securing 5,15,000 votes. He had defeated BVA's Baliram Jadhav by a margin of 88,883 votes (7.4%). Voter turnout in Palghar Lok Sabha elections 2019 was recorded at 12,02,197.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Chintaman Vanaga emerged victorious by securing 5,33,201 votes. He had defeated BVA's Baliram Jadha by a margin of 2,39,520 votes (24.13%). Voter turnout in Palghar Lok Sabha elections 2019 was recorded at 2,39,520.

In 2014, due to demise of BJP's Chintaman Vanaga, bye-elections were held. Both Shiv Sena and BJP had a huge difference of opinion over candidates as both had fielded candidates. Finally, BJP's Rajendra Dhedya Gavit emerged victorious

In 2009, BVA's Baliram Jadhav had defeated BJP's Chintaman Vanaga by a margin of 12,360 votes (1.68%) Jadhav had secured 2,23,234 votes in 2009 Lok Sabha Elections. Voter turnout in Palghar Lok Sabha elections 2009 was recorded at 7,32,587.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.