Live Breaking News Updates: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Dies Chopper Crash Near East Azerbaijan; Visuals Of Crash Site Surface

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi passed away in the helicopter crash that took place near East Azerbaijan yesterday, confirmed Iranian state media. No survivors were found by the rescue teams at the crash site.
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai
Wrestler Sangram Singh and actress Payal Rohatgi cast their votes at Children Welfare Centre, Versova in Mumbai
Mumbai Congress president and party's candidate from Mumbai North Central Varsha Gaikwad casts her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai's Dharavi
Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor Casts Her Vote in Mumbai
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Casts Vote with Family at Activity School, Malabar Hill
Iranian Military Locates Crash Site Of President Raisi's Helicopter; Search Efforts Intensified
The Iranian military has located the crash site of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as reported by CNN, citing Iranian state news agency IRNA. According to the report, the military crew is currently en route to the identified location of the crash site.
A signal was received from the helicopter and the mobile phone of one of the crew members at the crash site, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander for East Azerbaijan province, where the crash occurred.
"Military forces are heading to the location and hope to have some good news," the commander said, according to IRNA.
The location of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi remained unknown following its crash on Sunday afternoon.
Rajkumar Rao Urges Fans to Cast Their Vote After He Casts His Vote In Mumbai
Congress’s Mumbai North Candidate Bhushan Patil Casts His Vote
MLC Pravin Darekar Casts His Vote at Shailendra highschool, Ovaripada, Dahisar East
Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai
Padma Bhushan Awardee Ram Naik Casts His Vote at Pahadi Municipal Corporation School in Goregaon East
Actor Akshay Kumar shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in J&K's Nowgam
'Vote In Record Numbers': PM Modi Appeals Voters To Cast Franchise In Festival Of Democracy
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati shows her inked finger after casting her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling station in Lucknow.
Shiv Sena Candidate For Mumbai South Seat Yamini Jadhav Casts Her Vote At Mumbai Polling Booth
Industrialist Anil Ambani casts his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Bihar Women queue up in large numbers at a polling booth in Muzaffarpur
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Begins For 49 Seats Across 6 States & 2 UTs In 5th Phase Of Polls
Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.
The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling for 35 assembly constituencies of the Odisha legislative assembly will also take place simultaneously on Monday.
As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.