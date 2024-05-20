Live Breaking News Updates: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Dies Chopper Crash Near East Azerbaijan; Visuals Of Crash Site Surface

Iranian Military Locates Crash Site Of President Raisi's Helicopter; Search Efforts Intensified

The Iranian military has located the crash site of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as reported by CNN, citing Iranian state news agency IRNA. According to the report, the military crew is currently en route to the identified location of the crash site.

A signal was received from the helicopter and the mobile phone of one of the crew members at the crash site, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander for East Azerbaijan province, where the crash occurred.

"Military forces are heading to the location and hope to have some good news," the commander said, according to IRNA.

The location of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi remained unknown following its crash on Sunday afternoon.