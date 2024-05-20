Terrifying Video: Helmet-Clad Contract Killer Fires Shot At Sleeping Family In Ghaziabad, Frightened Man Seen Running For Cover

X

In a terrifying incident on Sunday night, an unidentified man wearing a helmet entered the home of a cattle farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and fired a shot. The motive behind the shooting, as per reports, was an ongoing land dispute between members of the same family who live separately.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and is currently going viral. In the video, the assailant can be seen entering the house and firing a shot at the family members. A child can also be heard crying during the shooting.

Watch the video here:

Rahul Pawar, the cattle farmer, who lives with his family recounted that he heard a horn outside his house late at night and assumed someone had come to meet him. When he opened the gate, he saw two unknown men on a motorcycle. Sensing danger, he quickly ran back inside, but one of the helmet-wearing assailants followed him and started firing.

Pawar alleges that the attack was carried out by his own family members due to a dispute over land. He claimed that threats had been made against him a few days prior, which he had reported to the police.

As per reports, police have registered a case based on Pawar’s complaint and an investigation is underway. Currently, they are examining all CCTV footage and multiple teams have been deployed to expedite the investigation and nab the accused.