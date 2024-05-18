 Ghaziabad Fire VIDEO: Massive Blaze Engulfs Society In Indirapuram After Generator Blast; Huge Clouds Of Black Smoke Visible
Reports indicate that the massive fire spread after a blaze erupted in a generator in Arihant Society, located in Ahinsa Khand 2, Indirapuram. The generator exploded due to the fire, which then spread to an adjacent flat.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Massive Blaze Engulfs Society In Indirapuram After Generator Blast | Twitter

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a massive fire engulfed a building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Horrific visuals of the fire are circulating on social media, showing huge clouds of black smoke emanating from the building. The fire was so massive that the smoke spread in the area, causing breathing difficulties for people in the vicinity.

Residents Evacuate On Time

The residents of other flats evacuated upon spotting the fire and moved to safety. They also made an effort to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. They called the fire department after the fire started to spread in the locality.

Fire Engines Reach The Spot

Several fire engines reached the spot upon receiving the information and, after a long struggle, managed to control the massive fire. Reports suggest that the fire caused damage worth lakhs of rupees. However, there are no reports of casualties or injuries. Fortunately, the residents evacuated in time and reached safety.

Fire Doused

The fire spread rapidly due to a gas pipeline leak following the explosion. The fire department stated that they received information about the fire at around 12:29 PM on Saturday. They further reported that two fire tenders from the Vaishali station were dispatched to the society in an emergency and began the operation to douse the fire. Many other fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire after a long struggle.

