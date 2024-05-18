 Early Morning Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Govt Files, Including Land Acquisition Records
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalEarly Morning Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Govt Files, Including Land Acquisition Records

Early Morning Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Govt Files, Including Land Acquisition Records

A committee headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is being constituted to probe the fire at Shivpuri Collector's office.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Several documents were gutted in a major fire that broke out at the district collector's office in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, officials said on Saturday.

The blaze erupted during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was called in, an official said.

District collector Ravindra Choudhary said the officials received information about the fire around 5 am. Documents of several sections were damaged by the time it was brought under control around 8 am on Saturday, he said.

The records of nazool (land), grievance redressal, land acquisition and some other sections and departments were damaged in the fire, he said.

A committee headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is being constituted to probe the incident, Choudhary said, adding that the reason behind the fire will be known after the investigation.

Read Also
Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shops Near Salkanpur Temple, Over 10 Shops Gutted
article-image

Vallabh Bhawan Fire Burnt Several Files

Similarly, a massive fire was reported at Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal on March 9. Vallabh Bhawan is a workplace of some top IAS officers working for Madhya Pradesh government. The fire had damaged loss of several files and government documents.

A short-circuit in the building is said to be the cause of the fire.

(With revision from Web Desk)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Early Morning Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Govt Files, Including Land Acquisition...

Early Morning Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Govt Files, Including Land Acquisition...

MP Road Rash: Hubby, Wife & Daughter Dead After Car Rams Into Truck On NH 44 In Sagar; ₹35Lakh...

MP Road Rash: Hubby, Wife & Daughter Dead After Car Rams Into Truck On NH 44 In Sagar; ₹35Lakh...

Bhopal: HC Slaps Rs 25,000 Cost On Advocate For Non-Cooperation

Bhopal: HC Slaps Rs 25,000 Cost On Advocate For Non-Cooperation

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Amritsari Chole Kulche To Kurkure Soya Chaap, Top 6 Roadside Stalls...

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Amritsari Chole Kulche To Kurkure Soya Chaap, Top 6 Roadside Stalls...

Bhopal: Metro Achieves Speed Of 80 Km/Hrs For First Time

Bhopal: Metro Achieves Speed Of 80 Km/Hrs For First Time