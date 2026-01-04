 MP News: Police, Excise Teams Seize Country-Made Liquor; Several Held In Jabalpur
Updated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
MP News: Police, Excise Teams Seize Country-Made Liquor; Several Held In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint special team of police and excise departments raided illegal country made liquor production in various areas, seized equipment, liquor and destroyed raw material made from Mahua flower in large quantities. Several persons were arrested for illegally possessing country-made liquor.

The police team comprised of the additional superintendent of police (City), 5 city superintendents of police, 10 station house officers and around 150 police personnel and Excise officials.

According to police, Aditya Burman (20) was arrested with 18 pouches of country liquor kept in a sack which was seized from his possession. Sagar Chaudhary (28) was caught with 18 pouches of country liquor.

Similarly, while raiding Kuchbandhiya Mohalla, Ajit Dumar (22) was arrested with 3 litres of raw liquor. Rita Kuchbandhiya was also arrested with 3 litres of raw liquor. Durga Ahirwar (50) was arrested with 16 pouches of country made liquor near Damoh Naka.

In a raid near the graveyard in area under Lordganj police station, Krishna Rai (22) was arrested with 20 pouches of country liquor. During a raid near Shatabdipuram, Gaurav Balmik (24), resident of Chandmari Lalmati, was caught red-handed with 15 pounds of country liquor.

Narendra Patel (41) was arrested with 5 litres of raw liquor and Anand Sonkar (42), was arrested with 18 pouches of country liquor.

Action has been taken against all accused persons separately under Section 34(1) of the Excise Act.

