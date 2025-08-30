Assam Govt Suspends Nagaon Central Jail Superintendent Mukul Bhuyan After Surprise Inspection | Representative Image

Guwahati, August 30: The Government of Assam has placed Mukul Bhuyan, Superintendent of Central Jail, Nagaon, under suspension with immediate effect.

The action follows a report submitted by the Inspector General of Prisons, Assam, based on a surprise inspection conducted by the District Commissioner of Nagaon on Friday.

Invoking Rule 6(1)(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, and in the interest of maintaining discipline in public service, the government has placed Bhuyan under suspension until further orders.

During the suspension period, he will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as admissible under FR 53 and will remain subject to the provisions of the Assam Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

The order was issued by the Home & Political Department, Government of Assam.