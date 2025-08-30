 Punjab Flood Fury: BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar, Congress’ Partap Bajwa Urge PM Modi For Urgent Relief Package
Punjab Flood Fury: BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar, Congress' Partap Bajwa Urge PM Modi For Urgent Relief Package

Punjab Flood Fury: BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar, Congress’ Partap Bajwa Urge PM Modi For Urgent Relief Package

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar, Congress’ Partap Bajwa |

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and senior Congress leader Partap Bajwa on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent central assistance for the flood victims in the state.

Jakhar said that the floods in Punjab – caused by excessive rainfall in the region and upper hilly area have affected a large population, rendering many families homeless and destroying thousands of acres of crops critical to the state’s economy and national food supply. He added that heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the coming days, potentially worsening the already critical situation.

Highlighting Punjab’s significance as a border state and its role in national food security, Jakhar expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would extend support during this crisis.

The Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Bajwa also wrote to Modi urging him for an urgent relief package.

He also said on X: ``Punjab is facing its worst floods in decades -23 precious lives lost, 1,018 villages ravaged & over 3 lakh acres inundated. Thousands are stranded without food, medicines or shelter. I urge Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to visit Punjab & announce an immediate relief package’’.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failure to monitor the dams at the beginning of the rainy season and timely clearing the drains.

He also offered to accompany Jakhar to meet Modi for the Central support.

4,711 RESCUED

Meanwhile, according to official information, as many as 4,711 flood-affected people have been evacuated since Friday.

The NDRF, SDRF, Army and state police are playing a vital role in the operations with active support from local communities in the evacuation and rescue operations. Seven NDRF teams are deployed in Gurdaspur, one each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, and two in Pathankot. SDRF has deployed two teams in Kapurthala. The Army, BSF, and Air Force are also engaged in operations in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Pathankot.

Floods have so far affected 1,018 villages across Punjab and caused huge crop and livestock loss.

