‘Stray Dogs Case Made Me Known Globally’: Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath At Kerala Event

Thiruvananthapuram: Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath on Saturday, August 30, said the stray dogs case, currently being heard by a bench led by him, has brought him recognition far beyond the legal community.



Speaking at a conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he remarked that while his work was known within the judiciary, the matter has given him visibility across the world.

Here's What Justice Vikram Nath Said:



“I am thankful to the stray dogs (case) for making me known to the entire civil society, not only in this country but world over. And I am thankful to my CJI for allotting me that matter,” Justice Nath was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.



He added that during a recent gathering of presidents of lawyers’ associations, several approached him to discuss the case. “I have also been receiving messages saying that apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and good wishes,” he said.



The event, organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA), focused on human-wildlife conflict and was attended by judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts.



Background of the Stray Dogs Case



The matter came into the spotlight earlier this month after a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed municipal authorities in Delhi to begin rounding up stray dogs and set up shelters within eight weeks. The order, dated August 11, drew widespread criticism from animal rights groups and dog lovers.



Subsequently, the case was reassigned to a three-judge bench comprising Justices Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria. On August 22, the new bench modified the earlier order and directed that dogs be released after deworming and vaccination.



Justice Nath, reflecting on the broader responsibility of courts, said, “Our courts have upheld the public trust doctrine, reminding us that natural resources are not the property of state, but a trust to be preserved for present and future generations.”