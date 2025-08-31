Jammu & Kashmir: Four Killed, One Missing As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Ramban; Army, Police Lead Rescue

The Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, UTDRF and other rescue teams, on Sunday launched operations after a cloudburst hit Rajgarh Tehsil in Ramban district. | X @crpfindia

Srinagar: The Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, UTDRF and other rescue teams, on Sunday launched operations after a cloudburst hit Rajgarh Tehsil in Ramban district, where flash floods affected multiple locations and four bodies have been recovered so far, officials said.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, rushed to the site. The team was accompanied by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Quick Response Team (QRT).

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K | On joint rescue operations by security forces & rescue teams, CRPF 84bn Assistant Commandant Roop Ram Meena says, "... In a village in Tehsil Rajgarh, a cloud burst occurred last night... There have been four casualties. A team of 73 people reached here,… pic.twitter.com/xPGu3DasjZ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025

DC Khan personally oversaw the ongoing rescue and relief operations, with the district administration maintaining a high level of alertness.

At least four people were killed and one was reported missing after a cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families who lost their lives in a cloudburst and landslide following heavy rainfall in Ramban and Reasi districts.

The LG spoke with the officials to assess the situation and stated that all possible assistance was being provided to the victims.

In a social media post on X, the Office of the Lt. Governor of J-K wrote, "Anguished by the cloudburst & rain-triggered landslides in Reasi & Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Anguished by the cloudburst & rain-triggered landslides in Reasi & Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 30, 2025

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Doda district, Gandoh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arun Kumar Badyal said that continuous heavy rainfall led to flash floods across multiple locations.

"There was continuous heavy rainfall due to which there were flash floods at a lot of places. Several teams are trying to open all the roads. Hundreds of houses have been damaged, some severely, some partially damaged. DC is continuously taking reports from me. All teams are working on a war footing. Our teams are engaged in providing food supplies to the families who have been relocated," he told ANI.

