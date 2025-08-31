Assam Shocker: HornbillTV Reporter Shot During Festival Coverage In Manipur’s Laii village, 1 Arrested

HornbillTV journalist Dip Saikia injured in shooting during festival in Manipur’s Laii village | File Photo

Guwahati, August 30: Dip Saikia, a reporter of Nagaland-based sattlelite news channel Hornbill TV was shot at on Saturday evening, days after he was targeted by the deputy chief minister of Nagaland at a press conference. One person has been arrested so far.

Gunfire Erupts at Cherry Blossom Festival; Journalist Injured

The incident took place on Saturday evening during the ‘Zinnia Flower Festival’ or ‘Cherry Blossom Festival’ at Laii village. The journalist, identified as Dip Saikia, sustained bullet injuries when armed miscreants opened fire around 4 pm, hitting him in the right leg and under the armpit.

Political Tensions Preceded Attack

A few days ago, he was publicly rebuked by Y Patton, who was upset with him for interviewing former BJP spokesperson M Kikon, who recently quit the party, according to sources.

Hornbill TV Condemns Attack on Press Freedom

Condemning the attack on Dip Saikia, the HornbillTV Editor Dzuthono Mekru said in a statement, “The shooting of Mr Saikia whhile he was covering a cultural event is not only an assault on his person but also a direct attack on press freedom and the democratic values we uphold.”

Villagers Apprehend Suspect; Probe Underway

The satellite TV called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the attack. The assailant was reportedly apprehended by the villagers and was being questioned at the time of filing the report.