NTPC Electron Quiz 2025-26: Raipur To Host Regional Round

Raipur is set to host the regional round of the prestigious NTPC Electron Quiz 2025-26, part of a nine-city series organized by India’s leading Public Sector Undertaking, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The quiz competition aims to foster knowledge and critical thinking among students. The final competition will be held in Noida.

Raipur Regional Round Details

The Raipur regional round is scheduled for December 12, 2025, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College. The event is open to Engineering and Management students, with each team comprising two members.

The regional round offers significant prize money:

• Winning Team: ₹60,000

• Runners-up: ₹40,000

•Third Position: ₹20,000

• Consolation Prizes (4th to 6th place): ₹8,000 each

The top two teams from Raipur will secure their spot in the National Semi-Finals. Interested students are required to submit their credentials in advance to the email address:

wr2electronquiz@ntpc.co.in

National Rounds and Higher Stakes

Following the regional competitions, the National Semi-Finals and the Grand Finale are slated for December 18 and 19, 2025, respectively, at the NTPC-Power Management Institute (PMI) in Noida.

The national level features an elevated prize structure:

• First Prize: ₹100,000

• Second Prize: ₹60,000

• Third Prize: ₹40,000

• Fourth to Sixth Place: ₹16,000 each

• Remaining Twelve Teams: ₹8,000 each

Organized since 2004, the NTPC Electron Quiz is a key initiative to enhance students' intellectual prowess and bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, a press release said. As NTPC celebrates its golden jubilee, this year’s quiz is highlighted as a platform embodying the company’s legacy of powering progress while fostering excellence and collaboration. The entire competition is scheduled to take place between November 22, 2025, and December 12, 2025.