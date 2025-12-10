Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Jagdalpur On December 13 For Bastar Olympics, Security Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jagdalpur on December 13 to attend the closing ceremony of the annual Bastar Olympics event. Following the sports competition, the Home Minister will hold a high-level meeting to review the progress of anti-Maoist operations, particularly in light of the government's deadline to eliminate rebels from the country by March 31, 2026.

This visit marks the Home Minister's first appearance in the Red Zone-affected Bastar region since the recent elimination of dreadful top commander Madvi Hidma in a multi-state operation in Andhra Pradesh last month.

A government official emphasized the dual importance of the visit, stating that the internal security review will be critical. Meanwhile, the Home Minister's presence at the Bastar Olympics is expected to significantly elevate the competition's profile and send a strong message of peace and development to the public.

Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P, in a media interaction, highlighted the positive impact of the event, noting that the organization of the Bastar Olympics is giving a new, positive image and identity to the region. The Bastar Olympics is an annual initiative by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Culture Department, aimed at providing assistance to victims of Naxal violence.