 Opposition Unites In Bihar: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi And Tejashwi Yadav, Accuses Election Commission Of Bias Towards BJP
The SP chief arrived in Bihar on Friday to attend the Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav in last leg of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' | X @ANI

Patna: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar, alleging that the poll body has become the "Jugaad Commission" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I have come here to join the Voter Adhikar Yatra. I would like to congratulate the people of Bihar for supporting the Yatra. The voice of Bihar is being heard across the country. The BJP is going to go out of Bihar this time. They have subverted the rights in the Constitution," the SP leader told reporters in Patna.

Taking a jibe at the ECI, he said that the people of Bihar have instead decided to carry out an "SIR of the Election Commission" itself.

"The rights, which are ours of voting, I am happy that the people of Bihar, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi took out the yatra and have done the work of going to conduct an SIR on the Election Commission, which has become a 'Jugaad Commission' of the BJP," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Voter Adhikar Yatra reached Bihar's Siwan, with both the Congress and RJD leaders being greeted by large crowds.

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the BJP at the rally in Siwan, claiming that the party has been "caught red-handed" in vote theft. He further mentioned that he would be releasing more proof of alleged vote theft across the country, including in Maharashtra.

"BJP leaders are now jumping around uncontrollably - because they have been caught red-handed in theft. Now, we saw the thievery in Mahadevapura, but in the future, you will see other instances, Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, all these places, we will show the BJP's Narendra Modi's thievery. That is why all the BJP politicians are jumping up and down," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Hindustan has now recognised their truth, the vote-thieves. The people gave so much energy to the yatra, that the words, 'vote chor', has been spread across the country. Even 6-year-olds come to me and say that they will not let Narendra Modi steal votes," the Congress leader added.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

