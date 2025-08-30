 Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO

Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO

At least three people reportedly lost their lives after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Saturday

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban (Screengrab) | X/@ians

Ramban: At least three people reportedly lost their lives after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Saturday. Two people are also reported to be missing in a flash flood triggered by the cloudburst.

Authorities have launched a rescue operation to track the missing people.

More details are still awaited.

FPJ Shorts
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs
Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs
PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba During His 2-Day Visit To Island Nation - PICS
PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba During His 2-Day Visit To Island Nation - PICS
IndusInd Bank Proposes To Induct Two Nominee Directors On Private Sector Lender's Board, Shareholders Deny Approval
IndusInd Bank Proposes To Induct Two Nominee Directors On Private Sector Lender's Board, Shareholders Deny Approval
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO

Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO

PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba During His 2-Day Visit To...

PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba During His 2-Day Visit To...

Uttar Pradesh News: Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Convener, Boosting Party...

Uttar Pradesh News: Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Convener, Boosting Party...

Uttar Pradesh News: Private Medical Colleges Face Legal Challenges Over Sudden MBBS Fee Hikes

Uttar Pradesh News: Private Medical Colleges Face Legal Challenges Over Sudden MBBS Fee Hikes

Uttar Pradesh Govt To Abolish 99% Criminal Provisions In Trade Laws, Introduces Business-Friendly...

Uttar Pradesh Govt To Abolish 99% Criminal Provisions In Trade Laws, Introduces Business-Friendly...