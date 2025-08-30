Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO

Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban (Screengrab) | X/@ians

Ramban: At least three people reportedly lost their lives after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Saturday. Two people are also reported to be missing in a flash flood triggered by the cloudburst.

Authorities have launched a rescue operation to track the missing people.

Ramban, J&K: Three people have died due to heavy rains and flash floods in the Rajgarh area. Two people are reported missing and a rescue operation is underway pic.twitter.com/nOpQ9WThh0 — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

More details are still awaited.