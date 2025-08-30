Ramban: At least three people reportedly lost their lives after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Saturday. Two people are also reported to be missing in a flash flood triggered by the cloudburst.
Authorities have launched a rescue operation to track the missing people.
More details are still awaited.
FPJ Shorts
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 3 Dead, 2 Missing - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds In Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs
PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba During His 2-Day Visit To Island Nation - PICS
IndusInd Bank Proposes To Induct Two Nominee Directors On Private Sector Lender's Board, Shareholders Deny Approval