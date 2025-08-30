 UP: Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Convenor Months After Reinduction Into Party Fold
HomeIndiaUP: Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Convenor Months After Reinduction Into Party Fold

Expressing gratitude to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Friday for giving him the post, Akasha Anand said that he will take forward the movement which was started by BR Ambedkar.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has appointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the party's national convenor. | X @PalVishwnathbsp

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has appointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the party's national convenor, four months after reinducting him into the organisation.

Expressing gratitude to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Friday for giving him the post, Akasha Anand said that he will take forward the movement which was started by BR Ambedkar.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to respected sister (Mayawait) for appointing me as the National Coordinator of the Bahujan Samaj Party. At the same time, I will work with full dedication and hard work to advance the movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram forward, in accordance with the guidance and directions of respected sister, with all my heart and soul," Anand posted on X in Hindi.

"I also extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow party members and the newly appointed office-bearers. Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat," he added.

Earlier on Friday, BSP UP state president Vishwanath Pal also congratulated Anand for being appointed as the national convenor of the party.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the esteemed sister Kumari Mayawati, the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, for appointing Akash Anand as the National Coordinator (National Convener) of the BSP, and our warm congratulations and best wishes to the honourable National Convener Akash Anand," the BSP state president wrote on X in Hindi.

Mayawati's nephew, Akash Anand, was reinducted into the party on April 13 after he issued a public apology and pledged loyalty to the party and its principles. Anand, along with his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, was expelled from the party following a controversial tweet and internal disagreements.

On May 19, during the national-level meeting of the party held at Delhi's Lodhi Road, Akash Anand was reappointed as the party's national coordinator. Senior party leaders, state representatives, and coordinators from across the country remained present during the meeting. It was decided that Akash would take charge of campaigning in the upcoming elections.

