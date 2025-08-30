 Department Of Posts Partners With MapmyIndia To Build Standardised Digital Addressing System
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechDepartment Of Posts Partners With MapmyIndia To Build Standardised Digital Addressing System

Department Of Posts Partners With MapmyIndia To Build Standardised Digital Addressing System

The partnership aims to boost the Department of Posts’ Digital Address Code initiative, DIGIPIN, by making it more accessible and user-friendly.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
MapmyIndia

By integrating with MapmyIndia’s mapping platform, we are creating a standardised digital addressing system that will benefit millions of citizens and strengthen India's digital infrastructure for efficient service delivery, Harpreet Singh, Member (Operations), Department of Posts (DoP), said on Friday after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DoP and MapmyIndia - Mappls in the national capital.

The partnership aims to boost the Department of Posts’ Digital Address Code initiative, DIGIPIN, by making it more accessible and user-friendly.

Under the agreement, MapmyIndia will provide its base maps to be integrated into the Know Your DIGIPIN application.

This will allow users to generate accurate DIGIPINs based on their geographic location and improve visibility across platforms.

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Quota Stir: Maharashtra Govt Extends Genealogy Committee's Term Till June 30, 2026
Maratha Quota Stir: Maharashtra Govt Extends Genealogy Committee's Term Till June 30, 2026
Class 9 Student Gives Birth In School Toilet In Karnataka's Yadgir, POCSO Case Registered
Class 9 Student Gives Birth In School Toilet In Karnataka's Yadgir, POCSO Case Registered
UP: Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Convenor Months After Reinduction Into Party Fold
UP: Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Convenor Months After Reinduction Into Party Fold
Protest On September 2, Over 30 Lakh Tirupur's Textile Workers' Jobs At Risk, Union Government Fails To Address Crisis
Protest On September 2, Over 30 Lakh Tirupur's Textile Workers' Jobs At Risk, Union Government Fails To Address Crisis

DIGIPIN will also be embedded into the Mappls app, enabling citizens to search, identify, and navigate to locations using their digital addresses.

Additionally, MapmyIndia will allocate DIGIPINs to addresses already present in its database, thereby strengthening location-based services and ensuring wider adoption of the system.

Rakesh Verma, Co-founder and CMD of MapmyIndia Mappls, said the collaboration would pave the way for a fully indigenous National Digital Addressing System.

"MapmyIndia Mappls is proud to join hands with The Department of Posts to develop a fully indigenous National Digital Addressing System,” Verma said.

He added that integrating the MapmyIndia suite of APIs and SDKs with the Department of Posts’ DIGIPIN applications would empower both citizens and businesses by enabling new services and solutions built around digital addresses.

“The MapmyIndia Mappls suite of APIs and SDKs once integrated into the Department of Posts’ DIGIPIN applications will empower billions of Indian citizens and businesses by the creation of various services and solutions around DIGIPIN, while ensuring seamless access to them via the Mappls App,” Verma mentioned.

The integration is expected to benefit not just individuals but also enterprises, government agencies, and developers, who can incorporate DIGIPIN into their mapping platforms and applications.

This will help foster an ecosystem of innovative digital services under the framework of Address as a Service (AaaS), improving efficiency, delivery, and accessibility across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paytm Clarifies On Google Play Alert, No Issues With Paytm UPI

Paytm Clarifies On Google Play Alert, No Issues With Paytm UPI

India’s Broadband Users Cross 984 Million In July

India’s Broadband Users Cross 984 Million In July

Department Of Posts Partners With MapmyIndia To Build Standardised Digital Addressing System

Department Of Posts Partners With MapmyIndia To Build Standardised Digital Addressing System

US Tells Samsung, SK Hynix To Acquire Licenses For Sending Chipmaking Tools To China

US Tells Samsung, SK Hynix To Acquire Licenses For Sending Chipmaking Tools To China

Realme 15T With 7,000mAh Battery To Launch In India On September 2: What To Expect

Realme 15T With 7,000mAh Battery To Launch In India On September 2: What To Expect