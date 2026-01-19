 Mahadev And Sons Written Update. January 19: Ketan's Girlfriend Arrives At Mahadev's Mill
Mahadev And Sons Written Update. January 19: Ketan's Girlfriend Arrives At Mahadev's Mill

Bhanu plans to dig into Mahadev’s sons’ personal lives after learning about his stand against love marriages. Meanwhile, Narmada panics as her parents search for a potential groom.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update. January 19: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Bhanu plotting something evil against Mahadev and his sons after learning that he has made them swear off love marriages. Bhanu’s brother vows to help her by finding out whether Mahadev’s sons are secretly involved in any relationships. Meanwhile, Narmada’s parents request to meet a man who could be her potential husband.

This leaves Narmada worried, and she immediately asks Ketan to meet her. While Ketan is on a call with Narmada, Mahadev mistakenly believes he is speaking to a client. Soon, Narmada arrives at the mill and meets Dheeraj, asking him to call Ketan. As Dheeraj tries to take her to Ketan, Narmada encounters Mahadev, who asks how he knows her. To hide the truth, Ketan once again claims that Narmada is just one of his clients.

After asking Narmada for her address to deliver the needed items, Ketan realizes that her father had once helped him establish his mill. Later, Dheeraj takes Narmada and Ketan aside for a private conversation. Ketan and Dheeraj assure her that they will find a way to get her married to Ketan and suggest that she lie to her parents when the potential groom visits her house.

Meanwhile, Vidya and her mother step out to buy vegetables. They are seen trying to communicate indirectly. Observing this, Kiran advises them to speak directly. However, their conversation was then heard by Bhanu and she shouts Kiran's name from the terrace. The episode then ends dramatically.

Read Also
TRP Week 1 (2026): Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Naagin 7 Rule The Charts As YRKKH Sees A Major...
article-image

In the promo, Mahadev expresses his concern for his son Ashish. Meanwhile, Ashish is seen drinking heavily, troubled by his love and unable to confess his feelings to his father. On the other hand, Bhanu is seen asking her brother to celebrate as the time for Mahadev and his sons separation has arrived.

