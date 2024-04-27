 Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Stringent MCOCA Sections Invoked By Mumbai Police
Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image

On April 27th, the Mumbai police invoked stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) sections against all accused in the firing incident that occurred at Salman Khan's residence on April 14th.

In this case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a case against six individuals. The Crime Branch arrested four accused, while two others were declared as wanted.

Sagar Pal (21), Gupta (24), Sonu Kumar Bishnoi (35), and Anuj Kumar Thapan (23) were among those arrested, while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi were declared as wanted. MCOCA was applied to all six accused.

article-image
article-image

Lawrence is currently incarcerated at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat for another offence. At the same time, his brother Anmol is believed to be residing in either Canada or the United States, according to officials. The Mumbai police issued a lookout notice against Anmol Bishnoi.

article-image

Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta were allegedly involved in firing five rounds outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West on April 14th. Consequently, the police arrested four individuals in connection with the incident.

