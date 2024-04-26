Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Salman Khan Moving To Panvel Farmhouse After Firing Incident: 'Living Under Constant Threat...'

File photo of Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan |

Days after it was reported that Salman Khan is planning to move to his Panvel farmhouse permanently, his brother, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has clarified that nothing has been decided yet. A few days back, it was reported that the superstar is 'seriously considering' moving to his farmhouse after five rounds were fired outside his Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

The incident has left not only him and his family members but the entire film fraternity shocked.

Now, in an interview with Zoom, Arbaaz said that switching locations would not be the solution and had it been the case, they would have definitely moved to a different location. He also said that instead of shifting locations, they are taking necessary precautions.

"Do you think it’ll get dissipated? Like tomorrow, if you move the location, you think if there is an impending threat, it’ll go away. If that was the case, yes, one would do that. But the reality is that it’s not going away. So, do you keep moving and doing that, or just take precautions?" Arbaaz said.

"One can take precaution to the highest level, one as personally you can take or as what the government can provide for you in his case and try to live your life as normal as possible. And I mean to say, living in constant, threat or fear, what will happen? I won’t be able to get out of the house," Arbaaz added during his interaction with the news portal.

Meanwhile, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that it was just a "trailer".

Security has now been heightened outside Salman's residence along with the Y+ security that the actor has already been provided by the Maharashtra Police. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too was seen personally visiting the actor's residence a couple of days after the attack, and he ensured the Khan family that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Salman seems to be unfazed by the attack as he was recently seen jetting off to Dubai and returning from there after a mega event. He also also spotted at the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan.

His father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan too stated that the attack was carried out to "gain publicity".

On the work front, Salman recently announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid, which is titled Sikandar. Details on the film are awaited including the rest of the star cast. He was last seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger.