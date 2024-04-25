Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Both Accused Sent To 4-Day Crime Branch Custody By Mumbai Court

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case | X

The Esplanade Court on Thursday (April 25) sent the two accused in the Salman Khan residence firing case to 4 days of Crime Branch custody. The two accused are Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. On April 14, gun shots were fired at Galaxy Apartments, the Bandra residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The two accused were arrested from Gujarat and further investigation in the case is underway.

More Details Emerge About 2 Accused

More details emerged about the two accused. In order to mislead police, the accused had changed their clothes and footwear even when they were on the run. Also, the accused were carrying 2 pistols and had over 40 bullets with them when they fired at Salman Khan's house.

The accused had fired five bullets and 17 bullets have been recovered so far. The police is also looking for the remaining bullets that the accused had with them, lawyer informed the court.

Both the accused are from Bihar and the government lawyer said that more time was needed to know who was financing them.

The investigating officer also asked for custody on the grounds that call recordings and call details of the accused had to be accessed and further verified and hence custody should be extended. The court agreed to the demands and sent the 2 accused to 4 days of crime branch custody.

Firing At Salman Khan's House

Shortly after the firing at Salman Khan's residence on April 14 by the two bike-borne accused, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the attack. Salman Khan was earlier threatened by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as well who wants the Bollywood actor to tender a public apology in relation to the blackbuck poaching case.

Recovery Of Guns From Tapi River

Earlier, the Mumbai crime branch had recovered a gun and two magazines holding 17 bullets from Surat's Tapi River in connection to the April 14 shooting at the actor's house. The first gun was also recovered from the same river.