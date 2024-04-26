Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Accused Sonu Kumar Bishnoi & Anuj Thapan Remanded To Custody Till April 30

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case | X

Mumbai: In connection with the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan's residence on April 14, in the most latest development, two arrested from Abohar village, Punjab in the case - Sonu Kumar Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan have been sent to police custody till 30th of April. The two had met accused Sagar Pal and Vicky Kumar Gupta in Panvel and had allegedly supplied two pistols on March 15th.

Accused Sonu Kumar Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan were produced in Esplanade court by the crime branch. The crime branch sought 14 days' custody. The court remanded them to the custody of the crime branch until April 30th. Sonu Kumar Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan allegedly delivered weapons to Pal and Gupta in Panvel on March 15th. The advocate of the accused denied the allegation of delivering weapons to Pal and Gupta and stated that Bishnoi and Thapan did not have any contact with Pal and Gupta. Three cases have been lodged against Thapan in the past, including attempted murder and extortion.

This is breaking news, Further details awaited.