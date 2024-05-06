Mumbai: Auto Driver Flashes At Woman In Khar West; Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old auto driver was arrested and later released on bail for allegedly flashing his private parts at a woman, while she was trying to hail a ride near the Rizvi College. In a video shared on social media, the victim claimed that the accused is a habitual offender as per the police.

The incident took place on April 28 at around 3.30pm when the woman, in her twenties, was searching for an auto to go to Hill Road in Khar West. As a driver refused fare, she moved ahead, but later noticed that an auto was trailing her. She realised that he was the same driver who had refused to accept the fare moments ago.

At another glance, the woman was shocked to see that the accused was flashing his private parts. The victim took a step back, but remained undeterred. She started recording the driver's face and noted down the auto's registration number. Subsequently, she returned home and confided in her brother. The duo decided to approach the police and when they were on their way, they saw the accused harassing other women on the Perry Road.

When the woman's brother confronted him, he brazenly denied any wrongdoing. He tried to nab the accused, but the latter managed to escape, nearly running over the man's feet. Based on the siblings' complaint, a case under the Indian Penal Code section 509 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was filed against the driver.